 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 4 March 2021

10 killed in tribal clashes in North Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Tribal clashes between Tama and Fur tribes in Saraf Omara on 3 March 2021.jpgMarch 3, 2021 (EL-FASHER) - 10 people were killed and 32 others were injured on Wednesday as a result of tribal clashes in Saraf Omra locality in North Darfur state.

The clashes erupted on Wednesday morning when the Fur tribe rejected a ceremony, at Saraf Omra municipality, celebrating the inauguration of the newly elected Sultan of the Tama tribe, saying that this African ethnic group has no land in the area which belongs to the Fur tribe.

The Rapporteur of the State Security Committee, Maj Genl Yahia Mohamed Ahmad al-Nur told reporters that a dispute over the ownership of the land between the Fur and Tama tribes caused the accident.

He pointed out that implementing legal methods and laws in such conflicts leads to adverse results, hinting at the necessity to resolve such disputes through local customs and traditions and the Native Administration leaders.

The Tama who live in eastern Chad and western Sudan were also among the tribal groups that fought alongside the government forces against the rebel groups in Darfur during the counterinsurgency campaign.

The Fur people in Western Sudan claim the ownership of the whole Darfur region and reject the involvement of other tribes, particularly those who are between Sudan and Chad such as the Zaggawa and Tama in its traditional administration.

Some observers say the SLM-AW rejects to talks part in any peace process including groups from other ethnic groups because they fear that means recognition of their tribal status in Darfur.

The North Darfur Security Committee held an emergency meeting chaired by the Governor, Mohamed Hassan Arabi, and decided to declare a curfew in the area and dispatch additional security forces to the area to avoid further escalation of violence.

After its swift deployment in Saraf Omara, the joint forces managed to control the situation and arrest a number of suspects and evacuate the wounded.

It was reported that Sudanese military authorities supported the designation of Mohamed Sharif Osman as the Sultan of Tama tribe despite the opposition of some tribal leaders who issued a statement contesting his election.

SLM-AW condemns

The Holdout rebel Sudan Liberation Movement of Abdel Wahid al-Nur issued a statement condemning the "regrettable clashes" saying "external hands" were behind the tribal violence.

The statement said that the national government in Khartoum and the state authorities in El-Fasher had been informed about the standoff but did not take the needed measures to prevent its development.

The group further called to "resolve the tribal conflict through local law, customs and traditions away from violence and counter-violence".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The 6th Celebration of Zero Discrimination Day: Ending Inequalities! 2021-03-01 18:04:51 By: Bol Khan The 1st of March is a Zero Discrimination Day. It's a Day that holds a celebration aiming to end discrimination and inequalities against all vulnerable and minority groups. In (...)

Horrific attacks on Darfur camps show need for UNAMID peacekeepers 2021-02-27 19:21:51 By Ahmed Elzobier The cycle of deadly violence in Darfur is still ongoing. It returned on 16 January 2021 with the horrific attacks on the Krinding camps in El Geneina, the capital of West (...)

Toward viable future for South Sudan 2021-02-23 06:27:19 A critique of ICG’s Africa Report No. 300, 10 February 2021 Dr Lam Akol The International Crisis Group (ICG) issued its Africa Report No.300 on 10 February 2021. The report attempts to address (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.