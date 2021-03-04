Uganda to host summit for Nile basin leaders: Sudan

March 3, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Uganda agreed to hold a meeting for the Nile basin countries to discuss how to benefit from the world’s largest river.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan was Wednesday on a one-day visit to Entebbe to congratulate President Museveni for his victory in the recently held presidential elections

“I wish to say congratulations to you, the people of Uganda and the entire region upon winning the recent elections. You are an inspiring leader in the region and Africa,” al-Burhan said according to a statement by the Ugandan presidency.

For its part, the Sovereign Council said the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the two countries Uganda and the Republic of Sudan as well as regional matters.

The Sudanese presidency further said that al-Burhan and Museveni agreed to convene a summit for the Nile basin countries

"The two sides agreed that Museveni would convene a summit for the Nile riparian countries during this year to discuss how to benefit from the Nile River," said the Sovereign Council media organ on Wednesday.

The statement did not specify when the regional meeting would take place as the Ugandan presidency, for its part, did not mention the matter.

The Nile River Basin countries are Burundi, DRCongo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

In 2010, Egypt and Sudan refused to sign the Nile Basin Initiative which brings together Nile countries to develop the river in a cooperative manner, share substantial socioeconomic benefits, and promote regional peace and security.

This initiative would supplement the previous agreements that give Egypt the right to 55.5 billion cubic meters of Nile water a year and Sudan 18.5 billion cubic meters per year.

(ST)