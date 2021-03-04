 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 4 March 2021

Uganda to host summit for Nile basin leaders: Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Al-Burhan received by Museveni at the State House in Entebbe on 3 March 2021 (ST photo)March 3, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Uganda agreed to hold a meeting for the Nile basin countries to discuss how to benefit from the world’s largest river.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan was Wednesday on a one-day visit to Entebbe to congratulate President Museveni for his victory in the recently held presidential elections

“I wish to say congratulations to you, the people of Uganda and the entire region upon winning the recent elections. You are an inspiring leader in the region and Africa,” al-Burhan said according to a statement by the Ugandan presidency.

For its part, the Sovereign Council said the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the two countries Uganda and the Republic of Sudan as well as regional matters.

The Sudanese presidency further said that al-Burhan and Museveni agreed to convene a summit for the Nile basin countries

"The two sides agreed that Museveni would convene a summit for the Nile riparian countries during this year to discuss how to benefit from the Nile River," said the Sovereign Council media organ on Wednesday.

The statement did not specify when the regional meeting would take place as the Ugandan presidency, for its part, did not mention the matter.

The Nile River Basin countries are Burundi, DRCongo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

In 2010, Egypt and Sudan refused to sign the Nile Basin Initiative which brings together Nile countries to develop the river in a cooperative manner, share substantial socioeconomic benefits, and promote regional peace and security.

This initiative would supplement the previous agreements that give Egypt the right to 55.5 billion cubic meters of Nile water a year and Sudan 18.5 billion cubic meters per year.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The 6th Celebration of Zero Discrimination Day: Ending Inequalities! 2021-03-01 18:04:51 By: Bol Khan The 1st of March is a Zero Discrimination Day. It's a Day that holds a celebration aiming to end discrimination and inequalities against all vulnerable and minority groups. In (...)

Horrific attacks on Darfur camps show need for UNAMID peacekeepers 2021-02-27 19:21:51 By Ahmed Elzobier The cycle of deadly violence in Darfur is still ongoing. It returned on 16 January 2021 with the horrific attacks on the Krinding camps in El Geneina, the capital of West (...)

Toward viable future for South Sudan 2021-02-23 06:27:19 A critique of ICG’s Africa Report No. 300, 10 February 2021 Dr Lam Akol The International Crisis Group (ICG) issued its Africa Report No.300 on 10 February 2021. The report attempts to address (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.