Slow unification of South Sudanese armed forces increases violence

March 3, 2021 (JUBA) The slow implementation of security arrangements and the armies unification process paved the way for the increase of violence in South Sudan, said David Shearer in his last briefing to the UN Security Council as the head of UNMISS on Wednesday.
Shearer told the security council that the South Sudanese parties to the revitalized peace pact of 2018, until now did not achieve the unification of the armed forces despite multiple deadlines
“Thousands of troops fester in cantonment sites without adequate shelter, health care and food,” he said.
Therefore, this power vacuum has been used by spoilers and some national actors to fuel local tensions and encourage violence.
“We saw the impact of that in Jonglei last year. Today, in Warrap, there is a worrying surge in violence between various heavily armed community militia that government forces are yet to contain,” he further said.
He underlined that conflicts in the Equatoria region have diminished and reconciliation initiatives reduced violence in Jonglei
U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to the United Nations stressed the need to accelerating peace implementation adding that stalling on the peace agreement risks the return of widespread political violence.
“To make progress toward peace, the leaders of South Sudan need to take urgent steps forward on governance and security arrangements,” she emphasized.
She also called to establish the transitional parliament, draft the new constitution and strengthening the electoral commission.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The 6th Celebration of Zero Discrimination Day: Ending Inequalities! 2021-03-01 18:04:51 By: Bol Khan The 1st of March is a Zero Discrimination Day. It's a Day that holds a celebration aiming to end discrimination and inequalities against all vulnerable and minority groups. In (...)
Horrific attacks on Darfur camps show need for UNAMID peacekeepers 2021-02-27 19:21:51 By Ahmed Elzobier The cycle of deadly violence in Darfur is still ongoing. It returned on 16 January 2021 with the horrific attacks on the Krinding camps in El Geneina, the capital of West (...)
Toward viable future for South Sudan 2021-02-23 06:27:19 A critique of ICG’s Africa Report No. 300, 10 February 2021 Dr Lam Akol The International Crisis Group (ICG) issued its Africa Report No.300 on 10 February 2021. The report attempts to address (...)
MORE