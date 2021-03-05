Sudan establishes federal system of government

March 4, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, issued today a constitutional decree establishing a federal system of government in Sudan.
The decision comes in line with the Constitutional Document that stipulated the establishment of the federal government in Sudan, and the Juba Peace Agreement which provides to divide the country into several regions instead of the current 18 states, after holding a conference on governance within 6 months from the signing of the peace agreement on October 3, 2020.
"The President of the Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, issued a constitutional decree, establishing a regional (federal) system of government," reads a statement released by the Sovereign Council on Thursday.
The decree further postponed the application of the federal system until the Conference on the System of Government.
The Conference would determine the number and borders of the regions, in addition to their structures and powers, in addition to the levels of governance and administration.
It is expected that the conference will name divide the country into 6 regions, which are Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, Eastern Sudan, Northern and the Central Region.
The Central Region includes the states of Jazira, Sennar and Blue Nile, the Northern Region includes the states of the River Nile and the North, while the Eastern Region includes the states of Gadaref, Kassala and the Red Sea, and Darfur Region encompasses its current 5 states.
(ST)
