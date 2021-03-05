 
 
 
African Union’s Faki to visit Sudan in March

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat (AU Photo)March 4, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki will visit Khartoum this month to discuss ways to support the democratic transition in Sudan.

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission to Sudan Mohamed Belaiche on Thursday held a meeting with the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Ibrahim Jabir, to prepare for the visit.

"The meeting dealt with studying the most effective ways to benefit from the capabilities of the African Union to support the requirements of democratic transition in Sudan, prior to the visit of the Chairperson of the Commission and a delegation of the African Peace and Security Council scheduled for this month," Belaishe said after the meeting

He further added that the purpose of the visit is to enhance the capabilities of the transitional institutions and mobilize resources, pointing out that the country continues to face political, economic and security challenges.

"But the important thing is that the transitional institutions speak with a common language," he said.

Also, he said that the government succeeded in improving Sudan’s foreign relations "despite some tensions", referring to Ethiopia.

The visit will be the first after the border standoff between Sudan and Ethiopia.

Sudanese officials in Khartoum are frustrated by Faki’s silence over the border attacks by the Ethiopian army and government militia.

European Union, Arab League and the United Nations issued statements on this respect calling for restrain and negotiated settlement.

(ST)

