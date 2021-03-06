South Sudan’s NAS forms 61-member political body

March 5, 2021 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) leader announced the formation of a 61-member political body to guide the action of the holdout rebel group.
In a statement issued on 4 February, Thomas Cirillo Swaka said the formation of the NAS Salvation Council is in line with several decisions by the group’s leadership to establish its political structures.
The newly formed political organ comprises a number of notable academics, senior military officers, politicians, women, members of the civil society and representatives of the youth group.
Among the appointees Alfred Sebit Lokuji, a prominent South Sudanese academic and a former deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Juba, Elhaj Paul, a renowned South Sudanese political commentator and Yien Mathew Chol, former spokesman of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM).
Cirillo congratulates appointed members of the council, saying it was a recognition of their diligence and commitment to the work for the salvation of the South Sudanese people.
The group is participating in a process brokered by the Sant’Egidio Community to bring the holdout groups to join the revitalized peace agreement.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Resolving insurgency in South Sudan’s Equatoria 2021-03-06 07:37:31 Comment on South Sudan Other War: Resolving the Insurgency in Equatoria Crisis Group Africa Briefing No 169, 25 February 2021. By Dr Lam Akol The International Crisis Group Africa Briefing No. (...)
The 6th Celebration of Zero Discrimination Day: Ending Inequalities! 2021-03-01 18:04:51 By: Bol Khan The 1st of March is a Zero Discrimination Day. It's a Day that holds a celebration aiming to end discrimination and inequalities against all vulnerable and minority groups. In (...)
Horrific attacks on Darfur camps show need for UNAMID peacekeepers 2021-02-27 19:21:51 By Ahmed Elzobier The cycle of deadly violence in Darfur is still ongoing. It returned on 16 January 2021 with the horrific attacks on the Krinding camps in El Geneina, the capital of West (...)
MORE