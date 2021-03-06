 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 6 March 2021

South Sudan’s NAS forms 61-member political body

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 5, 2021 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) leader announced the formation of a 61-member political body to guide the action of the holdout rebel group.

Thomas Cirillo Swaka (Photo Reuters)In a statement issued on 4 February, Thomas Cirillo Swaka said the formation of the NAS Salvation Council is in line with several decisions by the group’s leadership to establish its political structures.

The newly formed political organ comprises a number of notable academics, senior military officers, politicians, women, members of the civil society and representatives of the youth group.

Among the appointees Alfred Sebit Lokuji, a prominent South Sudanese academic and a former deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Juba, Elhaj Paul, a renowned South Sudanese political commentator and Yien Mathew Chol, former spokesman of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM).

Cirillo congratulates appointed members of the council, saying it was a recognition of their diligence and commitment to the work for the salvation of the South Sudanese people.

The group is participating in a process brokered by the Sant’Egidio Community to bring the holdout groups to join the revitalized peace agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Resolving insurgency in South Sudan’s Equatoria 2021-03-06 07:37:31 Comment on South Sudan Other War: Resolving the Insurgency in Equatoria Crisis Group Africa Briefing No 169, 25 February 2021. By Dr Lam Akol The International Crisis Group Africa Briefing No. (...)

The 6th Celebration of Zero Discrimination Day: Ending Inequalities! 2021-03-01 18:04:51 By: Bol Khan The 1st of March is a Zero Discrimination Day. It's a Day that holds a celebration aiming to end discrimination and inequalities against all vulnerable and minority groups. In (...)

Horrific attacks on Darfur camps show need for UNAMID peacekeepers 2021-02-27 19:21:51 By Ahmed Elzobier The cycle of deadly violence in Darfur is still ongoing. It returned on 16 January 2021 with the horrific attacks on the Krinding camps in El Geneina, the capital of West (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.