New batch of Darfur groups arrives in Khartoum

March 5, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - A new batch of former Darfur rebel forces arrived in Khartoum on Friday in accordance with the peace deal struck in Juba on 3 October 2021.

Several Darfur armed groups sent some units of their combatants to Khartoum for training courses with the Sudanese army while the remaining forces have been gathered in cantonment sites in Western Sudan states after returning to Sudan.

The Sudan Liberation Movement-Unity (SLM-Unity) forces arrived in Khartoum state on Friday where they were welcomed by several commanders and political figures including Mubarak Bakhit and Ibrahim Zariba.

The SLM leader Abdallah Yahia who is the Minister of Urban Development, Roads and Bridges told the official news agency SUNA that the arrival of his troops comes in line with the security arrangements.

Yahia said the SLM-Unity forces are fully prepared to implement the peace agreement, adding that their presence in Khartoum represents a new stage in the history of Sudan

"There is no return to war," he stressed.

Also, he pointed out that the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA) is a national gathering that includes all the components of Sudan.

The SLM-Unity, SLM for Justice of Tahir Hajar and the Justice and Equality Movement led by Abdallah Bishr Gali formed the SLFA in July 2017 and elected Hajar a leader of the new coalition.

In several reports to the Security Council, UN experts said the SLFA fighters, among other Darfur groups, were based in Libya and took part in the civil war in the neighbouring country alongside General Haftar.

(ST)