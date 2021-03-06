 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 6 March 2021

New batch of Darfur groups arrives in Khartoum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 5, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - A new batch of former Darfur rebel forces arrived in Khartoum on Friday in accordance with the peace deal struck in Juba on 3 October 2021.

Several Darfur armed groups sent some units of their combatants to Khartoum for training courses with the Sudanese army while the remaining forces have been gathered in cantonment sites in Western Sudan states after returning to Sudan.

The Sudan Liberation Movement-Unity (SLM-Unity) forces arrived in Khartoum state on Friday where they were welcomed by several commanders and political figures including Mubarak Bakhit and Ibrahim Zariba.

The SLM leader Abdallah Yahia who is the Minister of Urban Development, Roads and Bridges told the official news agency SUNA that the arrival of his troops comes in line with the security arrangements.

Yahia said the SLM-Unity forces are fully prepared to implement the peace agreement, adding that their presence in Khartoum represents a new stage in the history of Sudan

"There is no return to war," he stressed.

Also, he pointed out that the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA) is a national gathering that includes all the components of Sudan.

The SLM-Unity, SLM for Justice of Tahir Hajar and the Justice and Equality Movement led by Abdallah Bishr Gali formed the SLFA in July 2017 and elected Hajar a leader of the new coalition.

In several reports to the Security Council, UN experts said the SLFA fighters, among other Darfur groups, were based in Libya and took part in the civil war in the neighbouring country alongside General Haftar.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Resolving insurgency in South Sudan’s Equatoria 2021-03-06 07:37:31 Comment on South Sudan Other War: Resolving the Insurgency in Equatoria Crisis Group Africa Briefing No 169, 25 February 2021. By Dr Lam Akol The International Crisis Group Africa Briefing No. (...)

The 6th Celebration of Zero Discrimination Day: Ending Inequalities! 2021-03-01 18:04:51 By: Bol Khan The 1st of March is a Zero Discrimination Day. It's a Day that holds a celebration aiming to end discrimination and inequalities against all vulnerable and minority groups. In (...)

Horrific attacks on Darfur camps show need for UNAMID peacekeepers 2021-02-27 19:21:51 By Ahmed Elzobier The cycle of deadly violence in Darfur is still ongoing. It returned on 16 January 2021 with the horrific attacks on the Krinding camps in El Geneina, the capital of West (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.