ICC delegation prepares Bensouda’s visit to Darfur

March 7, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation from the International Criminal Court (ICC) held meetings with Sudanese officials to prepare a visit of Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to the Darfur region and the activities of investigation teams alike.

During her visit to Sudan last October, Bensouda expressed her wish to visit the Darfur region and to meet the victims of the former regime before the end of its term in June 2021.

Also, last February, an ICC team signed a cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Attorney General over the trial of Ali Kushuyb, a militia leader whose confirmation of charges hearing will be held next May.

"The (Foreign) Minister discussed with the ICC delegation the arrangements for the upcoming visit of Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to Darfur next April," said the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement after the meeting on Sunday.

Mariam al-Mahdi further discussed with the visiting delegation ways to implement the cooperation agreement on Kushuyb’s case and facilitate the tasks of the investigation teams.

The ICC delegation held also a separate meeting with Attorney General Taj Elsir Ali al-Hebir.

Following the meeting, al-Hebir said the two sides discussed Kushuyb’s trial and the progress made in the preparation for the confirmation of charges hearing within two months.

The ICC issued several arrest warrants for the former Sudanese president and two of his former senior officials.

However, the government, which agreed with the former rebel groups to hand him over to the ICC, did not yet take a decision in this respect.

(ST)