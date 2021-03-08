SSUF/A launches long-awaited constitution in Kenya

March 2, 2021 (NAIVASHA) – The opposition South Sudan United Front/Army (SSUF/A) has officially launched its long-awaited constitution.

Paul Malong Awan (Photo form P.M. Awan website)

Unveiling of the movement’s constitution took place during a meeting of the general assembly in Naivasha, Kenya on Saturday.

Speaking during the meeting, SSUF/A chairman General Paul Malong Awan urged constitutionalism, rule of law and respect for human rights.

He said for South Sudan to exit the current critical era in its history, the young nation must be governed by the constitution.

“A country that respects sovereign laws and protects its people under these laws can stand tall over other world nations,” said Malong.

The ex-army chief of staff urged all SSUF/A members to respect and uphold the constitution, saying abuse creates disorder.

He further reaffirmed his strong commitment to respect and abide by the constitution, just like any other member of rebel movement.

The SSUF/A leader vowed to provide more cooperative and consultative leadership in the movement, stressing the need to display greater discipline and zeal for its success.

SSUF/A is part of South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA), a coalition of holdout opposition groups that signed a truce agreement with government in Rome on January 12, 2020.

(ST)