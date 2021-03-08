SSUF/A launches long-awaited constitution in Kenya

March 2, 2021 (NAIVASHA) – The opposition South Sudan United Front/Army (SSUF/A) has officially launched its long-awaited constitution.
- Paul Malong Awan (Photo form P.M. Awan website)
Unveiling of the movement’s constitution took place during a meeting of the general assembly in Naivasha, Kenya on Saturday.
Speaking during the meeting, SSUF/A chairman General Paul Malong Awan urged constitutionalism, rule of law and respect for human rights.
He said for South Sudan to exit the current critical era in its history, the young nation must be governed by the constitution.
“A country that respects sovereign laws and protects its people under these laws can stand tall over other world nations,” said Malong.
The ex-army chief of staff urged all SSUF/A members to respect and uphold the constitution, saying abuse creates disorder.
He further reaffirmed his strong commitment to respect and abide by the constitution, just like any other member of rebel movement.
The SSUF/A leader vowed to provide more cooperative and consultative leadership in the movement, stressing the need to display greater discipline and zeal for its success.
SSUF/A is part of South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA), a coalition of holdout opposition groups that signed a truce agreement with government in Rome on January 12, 2020.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Crisis with woman’s face 2021-03-07 20:11:51 By Antonio Guterres As the world marks International Women’s Day in the midst of a global pandemic, one stark fact is clear: the COVID-19 crisis has a woman’s face. The pandemic is worsening (...)
Resolving insurgency in South Sudan’s Equatoria 2021-03-06 07:37:31 Comment on South Sudan Other War: Resolving the Insurgency in Equatoria Crisis Group Africa Briefing No 169, 25 February 2021. By Dr Lam Akol The International Crisis Group Africa Briefing No. (...)
The 6th Celebration of Zero Discrimination Day: Ending Inequalities! 2021-03-01 18:04:51 By: Bol Khan The 1st of March is a Zero Discrimination Day. It's a Day that holds a celebration aiming to end discrimination and inequalities against all vulnerable and minority groups. In (...)
MORE