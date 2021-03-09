President Salva Kiir (R) talks to Ethiopian PM and IGAD leader Abiy on 13 Sept 2018 (Photo ENA)

March 8, 2021 (JUBA)- South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir has ruled out a military solution to resolve disputes over water, an aide said.

The aide said the South Sudan leader made these remarks at a meeting with Eritrea’s President, Isaias Afwerki and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed in the capital, Juba on Saturday.

“His excellency the president of the republic made it clear that our country does not advocate war as a way to resolving dispute over share of Nile Water,” the aide told Sudan Tribune Sunday.

Kiir, according to the official, recently dispatched a high-level team led by the security adviser and the director general for internal bureau of the national security services to Ethiopia to hold talk with the Ethiopian government, particularly the prime minister.

“He [Kiir] offered mediation and was what he repeated during a meeting on Saturday when he met and held talks with the Ethiopian prime minister and the Eritrean president when they visited him”, explained the aide knowledgeable about the visit.

The South Sudanese leader, he added, would now concentrate his efforts on how countries involved in the direct dispute over water can be brought together to negotiate and reach a compromise.

The presidential aide was reacting to reports that the Ethiopian prime minister and the Eritrean leader were in Juba on Saturday during which they held a closed-door meeting with President Kiir.

The one-day of the two leaders coincided with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s visit to Sudan’s capital, Khartoum for a meeting with the President of the Sudan’s Sovereign Council.

South Sudan had offered to mediate talks between Ethiopia and Sudan over border dispute, an offer none of the parties had neither accepted nor rejected, leaving efforts in bewilderment.

Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia have been locked for almost a decade in inconclusive talks over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which broke ground in 2011.

(ST)