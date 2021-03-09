Sudan’s PM to discuss Saudi financial support, investment in Riyadh



March 8, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok will travel to Riyadh, on Tuesday, to discuss the financial support and investment projects Saudi Arabia pledged to Sudan.

Hamdok in his official visit to the Kingdom will be accompanied by the Ministers of Cabinet Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Finance and Economic Planning, Agriculture and Forestry, Investment and International Cooperation, as well as the Director of the General Intelligence Service and Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan.

He will meet the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also his delegation will hold meetings with their Saudi counterparts.

Saudi Arabia had pledged $1,5 billion of support after the ouster of the former regime but it only deposited $250 million into the account of the central bank on May 19, 2019.

During a visit to Khartoum on 17 February Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs, Ahmed Abdul Aziz Qattan, discussed the release of the remaining $1,25 billion with the Sudanese Prime Minister and the Finance Minister.

In statements to Khalijia TV on 2 March, Qattan spoke about an imminent visit by senior Sudanese officials to discuss the financial support his country pledged to Sudan two years ago and investment in agricultural projects.

He went further to say that Sudan offered over one million acres of agricultural land to establish agricultural projects to cover the needs of the Kingdom and the Gulf countries for agricultural crops.

"There are other investments that the Kingdom wishes to enter into with Sudan, which will be announced during the visit", he further said.

During his one hour interview, the Saudi state minister stressed the importance of the Red Sea security for his country, pointing that the Red Sea covers over 2400 km of its western coastal borders.

Also, spoke about the Turkish project with the former Sudanese regime to establish a military facility in Suakin, adding he is certain that the transitional government in Khartoum has cancelled the agreement with the former President Omer al-Bashir.

