South Sudan resume talks with holdout opposition groups

March 8, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s government has resumed peace talks with a section of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), despite splits within the opposition grouping.

Talks between South Sudan government and opposition alliance took place in Rome, Italy from October 9-12, 2020 (courtesy photo)

The talks, facilitated by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio Community, were scheduled to resume last month, but were adjourned after some government delegates tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune on Monday, the presidential special envoy and one of the lead negotiators, Barnaba Marial Benjamin said talks between government and a faction of the opposition groups started with both sides reiterating commitments to end conflict.

He said ongoing talks between a section of SSOA led by the former secretary general of the ruling Sudan party (SPLM), Pagan Amum, who heads a faction of the Real- SPLM and that led by former army chief of staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan, leader of South Sudan United Front Army (SSUF/A) are taking place in Naivasha, Kenya.

“Talks have resumed with the holdout groups. We are now in Naivasha”, said Marial.

“It was an opening session today. Mediators are working out and when they are finished, they will present to us proposal of the other two parties to discuss the root causes of the conflict,” he added.

Marial said he expects the root causes of the conflict to be the agenda as they proposed, adding that discussions will be conducted within the context of the revitalized peace agreement.

"We will look at the whole document so that we see together with our brothers in the opposition areas which did not address issues they see as having not addressed the root cause and from there we will move forward”, he explained.

Marial reiterated government’s commitment to peace and dialogue in South Sudan.

The talks between the government and the holdout opposition groups started in 2019.

(ST)