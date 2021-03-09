Khare visits UN mission in Abyei

March 8, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support (DOS), was in the Abyei area on Sunday before to concluded his visit to Sudan, said the UN spokesman on Monday.
Last week Khare was in Sudan where he met with Sudanese officials and inspected the drawdown of the UNAMID forces in the Darfur region.
Before to move to Darfur, the head of the UNDOS signed a Framework Agreement with the Sudanese Government on the handover of UNAMID team sites and assets, intended exclusively for civilian use, on 4 March.
"In his last days in Sudan, he travelled to Abyei, where he met with the staff and leadership of the UN Mission there, as well as members of the UN Country Team," said Stephane Dujarric in his daily briefing on 8 Monday.
Also, he held a meeting with Ngok Dinka community leaders and the Government of South Sudan Chief Administrator. In Diffra, he met with Misseriya community leaders and representatives of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee (AJOC).
Following the deterioration of relations with Ethiopia, Sudan recently said it would request the withdrawal of the Ethiopian peacekeepers who form the whole military contingent the United Nation deployed in the Abyei area.
It is not clear if Khartoum discussed the matter with Juba before to move to the Security Council.
(ST)
