Zain South Sudan announces 4G launch

March 8, 2021 (JUBA) – The mobile operator Zain has launched a commercial 4G offering in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

In a statement on social media, South Sudan’s Ministry of ICT and Postal Services said the launch was carried out in collaboration with the National Communication Authority (NCA).

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Zain South Sudan, Khalid Abdalla said the company is committed to deliver the highest standard customer experience.

"We are delighted in making the best network in South Sudan even better. The 4G internet broad bandwidth places South Sudan among countries offering advanced mobile data services," he said.

Abdalla said Zain is keen to migrate its customers to the latest digital technology, with 4G also set to bolster the mobile experience of 3G services by adding additional network capacity.

Zain is South Sudan’s second largest mobile operator behind its only competitor MTN South Sudan, which is based in South Africa.

According to TeleGeography, as of end-2020 Zain South Sudan had 1.05 million subscribers, putting it in second place behind MTN South Sudan, with 1.70 million customers.

