 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 9 March 2021

Zain South Sudan announces 4G launch

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 8, 2021 (JUBA) – The mobile operator Zain has launched a commercial 4G offering in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

One of South Sudan’s largest mobile phone network providers - Zain (ST)

In a statement on social media, South Sudan’s Ministry of ICT and Postal Services said the launch was carried out in collaboration with the National Communication Authority (NCA).

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Zain South Sudan, Khalid Abdalla said the company is committed to deliver the highest standard customer experience.

"We are delighted in making the best network in South Sudan even better. The 4G internet broad bandwidth places South Sudan among countries offering advanced mobile data services," he said.

Abdalla said Zain is keen to migrate its customers to the latest digital technology, with 4G also set to bolster the mobile experience of 3G services by adding additional network capacity.

Zain is South Sudan’s second largest mobile operator behind its only competitor MTN South Sudan, which is based in South Africa.

According to TeleGeography, as of end-2020 Zain South Sudan had 1.05 million subscribers, putting it in second place behind MTN South Sudan, with 1.70 million customers.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Implications of presidential decrees on South Sudan states officials 2021-03-08 21:07:53 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi President Salva Kiir’s recent Republican Decrees “for the Reconstitution and Appointment of State Advisors, State Ministers, Members of State Independent Commissions and (...)

Crisis with woman’s face 2021-03-07 20:11:51 By Antonio Guterres As the world marks International Women’s Day in the midst of a global pandemic, one stark fact is clear: the COVID-19 crisis has a woman’s face. The pandemic is worsening (...)

Resolving insurgency in South Sudan’s Equatoria 2021-03-06 07:37:31 Comment on South Sudan Other War: Resolving the Insurgency in Equatoria Crisis Group Africa Briefing No 169, 25 February 2021. By Dr Lam Akol The International Crisis Group Africa Briefing No. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.